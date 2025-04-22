Lukashenko calls to match housing policy to needs of manufacturing sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Housing in Belarus should be built primarily to meet the needs of the manufacturing sector, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during his working trip to Shklov on 22 April.

“We will build housing primarily to meet the needs of production facilities that earn money for the country,” the head of state said, BelTA reported.

In his words, the focus will be placed on rental housing for employees of enterprises. This will also contribute to the development of regions and avoid overpopulation of Minsk and other big cities.

Aleksandr Lukashenko does not rule out the construction of rental housing in Minsk to meet the needs of enterprises.