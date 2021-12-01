Lukashenko Calls Zelenskyy 'Completely Random Person in Politics'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "completely random person in politics" during his interview with Ria Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "completely random person in politics" during his interview with Ria Novosti.

Lukashenko said that Oleksandr Turchynov, the former secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, was in power before the Donbas conflict.

"I knew him well, and we met at that moment.

I also knew him as a person. Well, what kind of politician is he? He's just a person who accidentally got into this mess," Lukashenko said.

When asked if Turchynov was behind the revolution in Ukraine, Lukashenko said "you know better, you were there."

"But I believe that in politics this is an absolutely random person, like Volodymyr Zelenskyy today turned out to be a completely random person, although he is the head of state," Lukashenko added.