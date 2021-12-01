UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Calls Zelenskyy 'Completely Random Person In Politics'

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:16 PM

Lukashenko Calls Zelenskyy 'Completely Random Person in Politics'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "completely random person in politics" during his interview with Ria Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "completely random person in politics" during his interview with Ria Novosti.

Lukashenko said that Oleksandr Turchynov, the former secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, was in power before the Donbas conflict.

"I knew him well, and we met at that moment.

I also knew him as a person. Well, what kind of politician is he? He's just a person who accidentally got into this mess," Lukashenko said.

When asked if Turchynov was behind the revolution in Ukraine, Lukashenko said "you know better, you were there."

"But I believe that in politics this is an absolutely random person, like Volodymyr Zelenskyy today turned out to be a completely random person, although he is the head of state," Lukashenko added.

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putti ..

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putting in Place Means to Do So - B ..

18 seconds ago
 NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to ..

NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to Prepare for Emerging Threats - ..

20 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, ..

Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, Kuleba on Thursday

21 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on ..

Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on Russia-Ukraine Border, Kiev R ..

23 seconds ago
 Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent ..

Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent Toward Russia

25 seconds ago
 UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE& ..

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE&#039;s 50th National Day

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.