Lukashenko Claims 3Mln People Attended Protests In His Support Across Belarus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:11 PM

Lukashenko Claims 3Mln People Attended Protests in His Support Across Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday the number of his supporters who had taken to the streets across the country amid the post-election unrest was around 3 million people, which he describes as a "great force."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday the number of his supporters who had taken to the streets across the country amid the post-election unrest was around 3 million people, which he describes as a "great force."

"The rallies in support of peace, tranquility and the incumbent president have already been attended by about 3 million people. This a great force - 3 million people," Lukashenko told Belarus' state news agency Belta.

According to the Belarusian president, his supporters are "calmer" and include "veterans, retired people and professionals."

"That is how we would have the number of people who voted for us, the 80 percent," Lukashenko added.

� Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

