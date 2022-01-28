Lukashenko Claims Poland Wanted to Capture Belarusian Border Guard

Poland wanted to capture a Belarusian border guard to exchange him for Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who fled to Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, adding that Minsk will not allow it

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Poland wanted to capture a Belarusian border guard to exchange him for Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who fled to Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, adding that Minsk will not allow it.

"In order to get this poor Polish soldier out, they set the task for the Poles to capture our border guard for the purpose of exchange. I warned our border guards: there will be no exchange," Lukashenko told lawmakers.