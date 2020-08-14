Lukashenko Comments on Calls for Strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday it would be impossible to boost the manufacturing in the country if workers went on strike.

"If we stop, we will never get manufacturing going," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency

On Thursday, videos with calls for a strike at several Belarusian companies were being shared on social networks. The demands were to stop violence and review the results of the presidential election.