Lukashenko Confident Russia, Belarus Will Withstand Sanctions

Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support, and expressed the belief that the countries will withstand Western sanctions and strengthen economic cooperation.

Lukashenko thanked the Russian president for publicly supporting Belarus amid destabilization attempts.

"We will not just withstand the attacks against our countries. We will use this moment to strengthen economic cooperation and make our countries absolutely independent, not only from the point of view of the economy," Lukashenko said at the forum of the two countries' regions on Thursday.

More Stories From World

