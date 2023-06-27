Open Menu

Lukashenko Confirms Arrival Of PMC Wagner Head Prigozhin To Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Lukashenko Confirms Arrival of PMC Wagner Head Prigozhin to Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday confirmed that the head of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny in Russia on June 24, has arrived in Belarus.

"Yes, indeed, he (Prigozhin) is in Belarus today," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The president added that Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has said that he would like to see Wagner fighters in the Belarusian armed forces.

"I agree. Talk to them (PMC Wagner)," Lukashenko added.

