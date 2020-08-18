Lukashenko Confirms Merkel Called Him on Sunday 'to Talk'

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had called him on Sunday with a proposal to talk.

"I know whom they [the opposition] have formed for negotiations.

Merkel calls yesterday: 'I want to talk.' [Lithuanian President Gitanas] Nauseda there and others," Lukashenko said while talking with workers of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant. An excerpt from the conversation was broadcast by the Belarus 1 channel.