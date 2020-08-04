UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Confirms Plans To Hold Referendum On Constitutional Amendments In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Lukashenko Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Constitutional Amendments in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in his campaign platform published on Tuesday confirmed plans to hold a nationwide referendum on amendments to the country's constitution.

Last year, the Belarusian leader said that the country could soon get a new constitution, or amendments cold be introduced to the existing legislation. In June, Lukashenko announced that the revised version of the constitution would be drafted within two years, noting that it would expand local authorities' powers.

"As our Belarus changed, so did we. The readiness of Belarusians to take responsibility for the country's fate is obvious.

And the extent of this responsibility will be determined by the people themselves. But by law! Not on the streets and squares, but through legal relations. Let's start with the constitution," the campaign platform published in Belarus state-owned daily Zvyazda reads.

According to the president, citizens will determine their rights, freedoms and duties, as well as the powers of state authorities during the national referendum.

The presidential race in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Five people, including the incumbent president, are running for the top office.

