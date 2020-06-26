UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Confirms Plans To Hold Talks With Putin On June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Lukashenko Confirms Plans to Hold Talks With Putin on June 30

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday plans to attend the opening of the memorial to the Soviet soldier in Russia's Tver region on June 30 and hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Belta, Lukashenko confirmed the plans to attend the unveiling ceremony during a meeting with the team of Belaruskali fertilizers manufacturer.

"Next Tuesday. We are choosing the moment ... to come and discuss [with Putin] several aspects related to our future cooperation," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said earlier in the day that Lukashenko was likely to accept the invitation.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Tver June

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

17 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

10 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

10 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

10 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

10 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.