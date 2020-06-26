Lukashenko Confirms Plans to Hold Talks With Putin on June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday plans to attend the opening of the memorial to the Soviet soldier in Russia's Tver region on June 30 and hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Belta, Lukashenko confirmed the plans to attend the unveiling ceremony during a meeting with the team of Belaruskali fertilizers manufacturer.

"Next Tuesday. We are choosing the moment ... to come and discuss [with Putin] several aspects related to our future cooperation," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said earlier in the day that Lukashenko was likely to accept the invitation.