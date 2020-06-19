UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Confirms Will Attend Parade In Moscow With Sons

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would attend the parade in Moscow on June 24

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would attend the parade in Moscow on June 24.

The two presidents stressed the importance of events marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII victory, the Kremlin press service said.

"Vladimir Putin invited his Belarusian counterpart to attend the parade. Alexander Lukashenko will attend. He will be present with his sons," Lukashneko's press secretary, Natalia Eismont, said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

