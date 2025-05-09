Open Menu

Lukashenko Congratulates Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Lukashenko congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Pope Leo XIV on his election.

“I cordially congratulate you on your election as Head of the Roman Catholic Church and Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See. Your selfless and diligent service to God and people, devotion to high spiritual ideals have brought you to a qualitatively new stage of your mission - a very responsible one connected with the hopes of millions of all believers,” the message of greetings reads. “I am pleased to note that recently the relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Holy See have been positively characterized, and our vision of ways to solve the pressing problems of the modern world coincide,”BelTA reported.

“I am convinced that the arrival of the Ambassador of Belarus to the Vatican and the opening of the Embassy to the Holy See will give a new impetus to our cooperation in the spirit of trust and mutual understanding,” the head of state said.

“I will be very happy to see you in our hospitable country, where Christianity has long been an important element of social life and culture of Belarusians.

I wish you, Your Holiness, good health, strength, inspiration in your pastoral ministry, as well as courage and success in strengthening peace and developing interreligious dialogue,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

