Lukashenko Congratulates Russians on Russia Day, Hails Minsk-Moscow Relations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday congratulated Russian citizens on the Russia National Day and expressed confidence in the Minsk-Moscow ties.

Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and all Russians on the holiday.

"The head of state expressed his conviction that the Belarusian-Russian relations, strengthened in countering modern threats, will evolve with new promising areas of cooperation in the interests of both countries and peoples," the president's press service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another leader who congratulated Putin on Russia Day was North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

In his message, Kim warmly congratulated the president, government and people of "friendly Russia," as well as wished Putin "health and great success.

"

"I am confident that the Korean-Russian relations of friendship and cooperation, which entered a new phase of development after our first meeting in Vladivostok in Russia [in 2019], will continuously expand and strengthen in all areas," the North Korean leader said

Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev also joined the celebrations.

"Today, we celebrate #RussiaDay ... #Russia is truly beautiful country & a land of vast opportunities. It is famous w/ its glorious past, great present & its ability to transform fairy tales into reality. Just like #India. This & many other features brings our countries closer," Kudashev tweeted.

Russia Day is one of the country's youngest and most important holidays. It is celebrated annually since 1992 to commemorate June 12, 1990, when a declaration on Russia's sovereignty was adopted.