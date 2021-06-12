UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Congratulates Russians On Russia Day, Hails Minsk-Moscow Relations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Lukashenko Congratulates Russians on Russia Day, Hails Minsk-Moscow Relations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday congratulated Russian citizens on the Russia National Day and expressed confidence in the Minsk-Moscow ties.

Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and all Russians on the holiday.

"The head of state expressed his conviction that the Belarusian-Russian relations, strengthened in countering modern threats, will evolve with new promising areas of cooperation in the interests of both countries and peoples," the president's press service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another leader who congratulated Putin on Russia Day was North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

In his message, Kim warmly congratulated the president, government and people of "friendly Russia," as well as wished Putin "health and great success.

"

"I am confident that the Korean-Russian relations of friendship and cooperation, which entered a new phase of development after our first meeting in Vladivostok in Russia [in 2019], will continuously expand and strengthen in all areas," the North Korean leader said

Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev also joined the celebrations.

"Today, we celebrate #RussiaDay ... #Russia is truly beautiful country & a land of vast opportunities. It is famous w/ its glorious past, great present & its ability to transform fairy tales into reality. Just like #India. This & many other features brings our countries closer," Kudashev tweeted.

Russia Day is one of the country's youngest and most important holidays. It is celebrated annually since 1992 to commemorate June 12, 1990, when a declaration on Russia's sovereignty was adopted.

Related Topics

Russia Holidays New Delhi Vladimir Putin Vladivostok North Korea June All Government

Recent Stories

IGP visits family of martyred cop

5 minutes ago

Shakib argues with on-field umpire, uproots stumps ..

21 minutes ago

PU CAD organizes seminar

35 minutes ago

Pro-people, business friendly, growth oriented Bud ..

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.