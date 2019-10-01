UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Congratulates Xi On National Day, Commends China's Defense Achievements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:56 PM

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, noting that Beijing deserved praise for its remarkable progress, the Belarusian presidential press office said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, noting that Beijing deserved praise for its remarkable progress, the Belarusian presidential press office said Tuesday.

"On his own behalf and that of the Belarus people, President Lukashenko congratulated Xi Jinping and the friendly people of China on their national holiday � the day commemorating the establishment of the People's Republic of China," the press service said.

The Belarus president also pointed out that during the 70 years of its modern history, China had made outstanding progress in terms of economic development and improving the well-being of its citizens.

Lukashenko also said he believed the achievements of this country "are commendable and deserve admiration."

"By multiplying the experience and effort made by the preceding generations, the Chinese people move steadily toward fulfilling the dream of the great renaissance of the Chinese nation", the Belarusian head of state added.

Earlier in the day, China held a large-scale military parade to commemorate the anniversary of Communist rule and demonstrate its military prowess. According to the Ministry of National Defense of China, more than 15,000 military personnel marched across Tiananmen Square in Beijing, accompanied by 580 pieces of military equipment and 160 aircraft.

