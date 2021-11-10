Lukashenko Continues to Unwind Spiral of Escalation on Border With EU - German Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko continues to unwind a spiral of escalation on the border with the European Union, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The pictures and impressions we get from the Belarusian borderlands are terrible. Mr. Lukashenko continues to unwind a dangerous spiral of escalation from which he has no way out. He mercilessly uses asylum seekers as hostages... He deliberately puts pressure on the entire EU and individual EU member states such as Poland and Lithuania, and thus deliberately risks the lives of those affected, who for him are no more than the figures in his power game," Maas said.

On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees from the middle East and Africa headed to the border of Belarus with Poland. In the evening, the committee said the situation with refugees on the border remains extremely tense: more than 2,000 refugees, including many women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers. The Polish security forces do not let them through, the migrants have made attempts to overcome the barriers.