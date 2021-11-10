UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Continues To Unwind Spiral Of Escalation On Border With EU - German Minister

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:50 AM

Lukashenko Continues to Unwind Spiral of Escalation on Border With EU - German Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko continues to unwind a spiral of escalation on the border with the European Union, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The pictures and impressions we get from the Belarusian borderlands are terrible. Mr. Lukashenko continues to unwind a dangerous spiral of escalation from which he has no way out. He mercilessly uses asylum seekers as hostages... He deliberately puts pressure on the entire EU and individual EU member states such as Poland and Lithuania, and thus deliberately risks the lives of those affected, who for him are no more than the figures in his power game," Maas said.

On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees from the middle East and Africa headed to the border of Belarus with Poland. In the evening, the committee said the situation with refugees on the border remains extremely tense: more than 2,000 refugees, including many women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers. The Polish security forces do not let them through, the migrants have made attempts to overcome the barriers.

Related Topics

Africa German European Union Belarus Poland Lithuania Middle East Border Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

3 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

4 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

4 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

4 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.