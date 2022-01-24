Lukashenko Convenes Extraordinary Session of Belarusian Parliament on January 27

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on convening an extraordinary session of the country's parliament on January 27, the president's office said in a statement.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko today signed Decree No.

15 'On Convocation of Extraordinary Sessions.' The document provides for the convening of the seventh extraordinary session of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the seventh convocation on January 27 this year in Minsk," the statement says, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.