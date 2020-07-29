Lukashenko Convenes Urgent Meeting With Members of Belarusian Security Council - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko convened an urgent meeting with members of the country's Security Council amid morning report from the state agency about the detention of "militants" from among Russian citizens, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the Palace of Independence, it said.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.