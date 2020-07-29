UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Convenes Urgent Meeting With Members Of Belarusian Security Council - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Lukashenko Convenes Urgent Meeting With Members of Belarusian Security Council - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko convened an urgent meeting with members of the country's Security Council amid morning report from the state agency about the detention of "militants" from among Russian citizens, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the Palace of Independence, it said.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

Related Topics

Militants Russia Vote Minsk Independence From

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

56 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

56 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

1 hour ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.