Lukashenko Denies Reports About Sending Troops To Syria

Published February 08, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that reports that claim Minsk plans to send soldiers to Syria are fake

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that reports that claim Minsk plans to send soldiers to Syria are fake.

"Yesterday, another fake (news spread) that the Russian government allegedly decided to almost send our military to Syria.

This was news to me. You understand that under current laws this is impossible without the president's (approval). But I did not send anyone there," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

At the same time, the Belarusian president did not rule out sending military doctors to Syria "but not now."

