Lukashenko Did Not Ask Putin for Russian Weapons During Recent Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not ask for deliveries of new Russian weapons at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, interaction in the defense industry is already ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No," Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

"In general, there is a lot of interaction between the defense industries of the two countries, which fits into our bilateral relations as a whole. But in the formulation as you said, the answer is no," he specified.