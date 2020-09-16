UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Did Not Ask Putin For Russian Weapons During Recent Meeting - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not ask for deliveries of new Russian weapons at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, interaction in the defense industry is already ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"No," Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

"In general, there is a lot of interaction between the defense industries of the two countries, which fits into our bilateral relations as a whole. But in the formulation as you said, the answer is no," he specified.

