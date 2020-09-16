Lukashenko Did Not Ask Putin For Russian Weapons During Recent Meeting - Kremlin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not ask for deliveries of new Russian weapons at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, interaction in the defense industry is already ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"No," Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.
"In general, there is a lot of interaction between the defense industries of the two countries, which fits into our bilateral relations as a whole. But in the formulation as you said, the answer is no," he specified.