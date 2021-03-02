Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Russian Loan for Minsk With Putin - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had not discussed Russia's potential loan for Minsk, and the power transfer in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent negotiations, state-run news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.

According to Belta, Lukashenko disclosed details related to the talks, which Russia's resort city of Sochi hosted on February 22, at a meeting that focused on bilateral military cooperation. Lukashenko recalled talking with Putin about cooperation within the Union State; military and defense ties; implementation of joint projects; and response to common threats; but not the loan, which was not even expected to be on the agenda.

Lukashenko also refuted having discussed "the so-called transfer of power" with Putin, Belta continued.