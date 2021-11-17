Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Sanctions or 'Recognition' With Merkel - Spokeswom

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel sanctions and "recognition," it would be beneath his dignity, Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said that Lukashenko had put forward the recognition him as the president and lifting the sanctions as the condition for ending the migration crisis at the EU borders. Allegedly, this condition was voiced by the Belarusian president to Merkel during the phone conversation on Monday.

"It would be beneath the dignity of President Lukashenko to raise such questions during a conversation or to put forward such conditions. Not a single word was said about sanctions, and even more so about some kind of 'recognition' during the conversations. Moreover, there is no such question for the Belarusian society, which elected Lukashenko as the president," Eismont said.

The statement of the Estonian Foreign Minister "means that in principle, Estonia knows nothing about the process that is now going on to resolve the refugee problem and means nothing in it."