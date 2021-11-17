Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Sanctions or 'Recognition' With Merkel - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss sanctions relief and the "recognition" of his presidency as conditions to tamper down the migrant crisis on the Belarus-EU border with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss sanctions relief and the "recognition" of his presidency as conditions to tamper down the migrant crisis on the Belarus-EU border with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik.

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Tuesday that Lukashenko had demanded his recognition as president and an end to sanctions in exchange for curbing the migrant influx to the EU during a phone conversation with Merkel on Monday.

"It would be beneath the dignity of President Lukashenko to raise such questions during a conversation or to put forward such conditions. Not a single word was said about sanctions, and even more so about some kind of 'recognition' during the conversations. Moreover, there is no such question for the Belarusian society, which elected Lukashenko as the president," Eismont said.

The statement of the Estonian Foreign Minister "means that in principle, Estonia knows nothing about the process that is underway to resolve the refugee problem and means nothing in it.

"

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said late on Monday that the leaders focused on the "difficult situation" on the border and the need to provide humanitarian aid to stranded migrants. Merkel and Lukashenko followed up on the topic in another phone call on Wednesday.

The German newspaper Bild said it had more details to share about the Monday conversation. The daily claimed that Lukashenko also demanded to split migrants camping in Belarus with EU countries and asked the bloc to help finance shelters housing them.

Merkel reportedly said she would discuss these and other issues with EU leaders and did not completely rule out indirect funding of migrant shelters. The paper suggested she demanded that Belarus take the strain off Polish border guards, that have been struggling to keep thousands of migrants out.