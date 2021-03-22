UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Did Not Promise To Conduct Constitutional Reform In Belarus To Putin - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:01 PM

Lukashenko Did Not Promise to Conduct Constitutional Reform in Belarus to Putin - Kremlin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could not make promises about conducting constitutional reform to Russian President Vladimir Putin as this issue is an internal affair of Belarus, but he informed about such plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could not make promises about conducting constitutional reform to Russian President Vladimir Putin as this issue is an internal affair of Belarus, but he informed about such plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, he could not. They had discussions. It is not about promises, it is about the fact that President Lukashenko informed President Putin about future plans, including plans for constitutional reform," Peskov told reporters, adding that discussing whether or not Lukashenko made such promises is irrelevant as the issue in "internal affair of Belarus.

"

Last week, Lukashenko said that he had not promised Putin a constitutional reform in his country, and this topic was only touched upon in the negotiations only "in general terms."

Lukashenko has said that the draft of the new constitution of Belarus would be submitted to a referendum at the beginning of 2022, and the draft of the basic law would be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, he signed a decree on the creation of a constitutional commission, which will be engaged in the preparation of amendments, it includes 36 people. The commission must submit its proposals to the head of state by August 1.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus March August

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

13 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

4 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman PTA visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce and ..

4 minutes ago

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on national day

4 minutes ago

Officers directed to improve performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.