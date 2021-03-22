Lukashenko Did Not Promise to Conduct Constitutional Reform in Belarus to Putin - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could not make promises about conducting constitutional reform to Russian President Vladimir Putin as this issue is an internal affair of Belarus, but he informed about such plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, he could not. They had discussions. It is not about promises, it is about the fact that President Lukashenko informed President Putin about future plans, including plans for constitutional reform," Peskov told reporters, adding that discussing whether or not Lukashenko made such promises is irrelevant as the issue in "internal affair of Belarus.

"

Last week, Lukashenko said that he had not promised Putin a constitutional reform in his country, and this topic was only touched upon in the negotiations only "in general terms."

Lukashenko has said that the draft of the new constitution of Belarus would be submitted to a referendum at the beginning of 2022, and the draft of the basic law would be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, he signed a decree on the creation of a constitutional commission, which will be engaged in the preparation of amendments, it includes 36 people. The commission must submit its proposals to the head of state by August 1.