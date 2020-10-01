UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Discussed Karabakh Tensions With Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders Via Phone- Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:43 PM

Lukashenko Discussed Karabakh Tensions With Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders via Phone- Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held phone conversations with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held phone conversations with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported on Thursday.

According to the channel, which is Lukashenko's unofficial press service, the talks focused on Belarus' bilateral relations with the countries, and on the current escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

