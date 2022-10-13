UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Discusses Future Meeting With Xi With Chinese Vice President - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and discussed his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, believed to be close to the Belarusian leader, reported on Thursday

Lukashenko is holding a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

The two officials also discussed the current state of Belarusian-Chinese relations and the working visit of the Belarusian delegation to China, a report added.

In addition, Lukashenko wished good luck to the Chinese leadership at the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, during which members of the party's next Central Committee will be elected.

