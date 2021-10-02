UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Dismisses Reports That Ryanair Landing Organized By Security Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Lukashenko Dismisses Reports That Ryanair Landing Organized by Security Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told CNN that the reports about the national intelligence services' role in the emergency landing of the Ryanair flight in Minsk.

"For security services to carry out such an operation without breaking a single international law or instruction would cost a lot, so this your fantasy," Lukashenko said, answering the question about the intelligence services' role in the incident.

On May 23, the Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to have been fake.

Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

The incident prompted a harsh reaction from the European Union, which imposed sanctions on Belarus.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Sofia Belarus Lithuania Greece May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

46 minutes ago
 Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

8 hours ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

9 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

9 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.