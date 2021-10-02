Lukashenko Dismisses Reports That Ryanair Landing Organized by Security Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told CNN that the reports about the national intelligence services' role in the emergency landing of the Ryanair flight in Minsk.

"For security services to carry out such an operation without breaking a single international law or instruction would cost a lot, so this your fantasy," Lukashenko said, answering the question about the intelligence services' role in the incident.

On May 23, the Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to have been fake.

Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

The incident prompted a harsh reaction from the European Union, which imposed sanctions on Belarus.