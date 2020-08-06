UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Does Not Believe Russia Opposes His Re-Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not believe that Russia does not want him to be re-elected head of state, but at the same time he suspects that the Russian leadership is tired of his uncompromising attitude.

"I would not say that Russia does not want Lukashenko to be president. I would like not to.

Why? Because they do not know whether others will be more pliable, whether others will be better than Lukashenko? They have doubts. What [Russia wants] is absolutely certain ” it is to bend, put on at least one knee and make it more pliable," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

At the same time, he believes that the Russian leadership is sick and tired of uncompromising attitude.

