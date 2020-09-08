UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Does Not Want To Talk With Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:07 PM

Lukashenko Does Not Want to Talk With Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian journalists on Tuesday he had no intention to talk with the opposition coordination council, since all they offered was a "catastrophe" for Belarus and the people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian journalists on Tuesday he had no intention to talk with the opposition coordination council, since all they offered was a "catastrophe" for Belarus and the people.

"Lukashenko (close to the original quote): I will not talk with the coordination council of the opposition, as I have no idea who these people are. They are not opposition. All they offer is a catastrophe for Belarus and the Belarusian people. They want to cut all our ties with brotherly Russia, they want us to have fee-for-service education and medicine, they want all the industrial enterprises to be eliminated, and workers to lose their jobs!" interviewer Roman Babayan wrote on Telegram.

