Lukashenko Doubtful Threats of Western Sanctions on Gas Transit Real

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he has doubts that threats of Western sanctions on gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline are real.

"I don't think the Europeans will shoot themselves in the foot. They don't need to shoot themselves in the foot.

They are not Ukraine. Therefore, I do not think that they will take this step. It will cost them dearly. And here they will have to deal not only and not so much with Belarus as with Russia. And with Russia, they understand that it is better not to deal [in that way]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper.