Lukashenko Expected To Attend June 24 Victory Parade In Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Lukashenko Expected to Attend June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to attend the Victory Parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to attend the Victory Parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Lukashenko would provide an answer in the coming days.

"In two weeks exactly, on June 24, we expect Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Victory Parade in Moscow," Rudenko said at a press conference.

