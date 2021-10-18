Lukashenko Expects Attempts to Stage Protests During Constitutional Referendum

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he expects attempts to stage protests in Belarus during the constitutional referendum.

"Pay attention: the situation remains tense.

The date of the next attempt at revolution is the period of the constitutional referendum," Lukashenko told the State Security Committee, as quoted by the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, known as an unofficial presidential press service.

A new constitution is being drafted in Belarus. It is planned that the constitutional referendum will take place no later than February 2022.