MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The West may try to exercise pressure on eastern allies of Belarus after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Biden hosted Tikhanovskaya in the White House on Wednesday. The opposition leader said that she had called on the US president to help make Belarus an example of a "non-violent transition to democracy."

"They [the West] are only hurting themselves! The political support of 'exiled' [politicians], as we can see, did not achieve anything and ended in endless trips with hopes that 'Biden will help us.

' They say that [Biden] offered cookies [to Tikhanovskaya] ... Obviously, the next step will be direct or indirect pressure on our eastern allies and partners, representatives of the world community and business," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper.