Lukashenko Expects To Resolve All Sensitive Issues At Meeting With Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday he was expecting to resolve all the sensitive issues with Moscow at an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian president and I have agreed that ... we will hold a meeting in Moscow and finally dot the i's on all the issues that are sensitive and touchy for the two states," Lukashenko said.

