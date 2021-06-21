UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Family Members, Businessmen, Security Officials Added To New EU Sanctions List

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:07 PM

The new EU sanctions list on Belarus, which was published on Monday, includes relatives of President Alexander Lukashenko, statesmen, large businessmen, as well as security officials and Belarusian companies

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The new EU sanctions list on Belarus, which was published on Monday, includes relatives of President Alexander Lukashenko, statesmen, large businessmen, as well as security officials and Belarusian companies.

The sanctions took effect after publication in the EU Official Journal.

According to the document, Lukashenko's son Dmitry, as well as the wife of the eldest son of the Belarusian leader Viktor, Lilia, now face restrictions, which include the freezing of assets and a ban on travel to the European Union.

Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, Belarusian Air Force Commander Igor Golub and his deputy Andrey Gurtsevich were sanctioned as well, as the EU considers them to be responsible for the Air Force's decision to send combat aircraft to escort the Ryanair aircraft in Minsk.

Transport Minister Aleksei Avramenko, as well as department director of the Aviation Ministry, Artem Sikorsky, are also on the list.

Car manufacturers MAZ and BELAZ, as well as the oil company NNK were included in the new extended list of EU sanctions in Belarus. MAZ director Valery Ivankovich was sanctioned as well.

The sanctions list also includes Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev for his support of Alexander Lukashenko.

