Lukashenko Fears Protests Could Turn Belarus Into 'Buffer Zone' Against Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko fears that the protests that began after the presidential election could turn the republic into a "buffer zone" against Russia, and that Moscow might react to this.

"They will put more [Belarusians] in a [chain] from Vilnius to Kiev to show that it is necessary to create a buffer zone between Russia and the West. In fact, against Russia. Do you want Russia to react further? I do not want it," Lukashenko said while talking with workers of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant. An excerpt from the conversation was broadcast by the Belarus 1 channel.