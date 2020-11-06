UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Guarantees New Elections In Belarus When Citizens Decide It

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

Lukashenko Guarantees New Elections in Belarus When Citizens Decide It

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he gives a guarantee for new elections in the republic when citizens make such a decision

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he gives a guarantee for new elections in the republic when citizens make such a decision.

"Some of us are demanding new elections. I guarantee you new choices when you make a decision.

I guarantee," Lukashenko said in a video published by Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian president.

"The Germans were concerned yesterday [with the situation in Belarus], they made a decision for us, Belarusians, in the parliament. You better put things right at home," the president said.

