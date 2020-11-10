UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Had Phone Conversation With Mishustin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Belarusian president and the Russian prime minister spoke by phone. It was Mishustin who called," it said.

Details of the negotiations have not yet been given.

