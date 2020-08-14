Lukashenko Has 80.1% in Belarusian Presidential Vote, Tikhanovskaya 10.1% - Official Tally

- Home
Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:20 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.1 percent of the vote in presidential election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12 percent, the Central Election Commission said Friday.
According to media reports, Anna Kanapatskaya received 1.67 percent of the vote, Andrey Dmitriev 1.2 percent, Sergei Cherechen 1.14 percent.