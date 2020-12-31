(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he has no intention to become the chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly for retaining power, stressing he has every opportunity to remain president if he wants to.

"There are claims that I want to do it in order to retain power. But this is nonsense.

If I want to retain power, I have every opportunity to remain president. People say I will be the chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Those who are afraid that Lukashenko will remain in power should pray about me becoming the chairman of this assembly," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also pledged not to give some "crazy powers" to the assembly, stressing that a president will remain the head of Belarus anyway.