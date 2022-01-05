Lukashenko Has Phone Conversations With Tokayev, Putin on Kazakhstan Crisis

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held phone negotiations with his Kazakh ounterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the situation in Kazakhstan, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, reported on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held phone negotiations with his Kazakh ounterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the situation in Kazakhstan, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, reported on Wednesday.

According to Pul Pervogo, the leaders of all Collective Security Treaty Organization member states are in constant contact with each other.