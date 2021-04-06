UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Hints At Possibility To Close Belarus' Embassies In Some Countries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' Embassies in Some Countries

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Tuesday that it makes no sense to preserve Belarusian embassies in some of the foreign countries, as well as maintaining diplomatic staff numbers at the current level

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Tuesday that it makes no sense to preserve Belarusian embassies in some of the foreign countries, as well as maintaining diplomatic staff numbers at the current level.

"Our long-term experience shows that Belarusian diplomatic presence actually has no prospects in a number of countries.

Then why should we keep our embassies and spend our budgetary funds on their maintenance? What for do we need a full corps of diplomats who are in charge of some areas that have been put on hold, to put it mildly? In this case, we should be guided by the principle of reciprocity, as it was recently done with Poland and Lithuania," Lukashenko said at a meeting on optimizing the diplomatic missions network, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Poland Lithuania

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

42 seconds ago

US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met in New Delhi - ..

3 minutes ago

France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid for Air France After EU ..

3 minutes ago

30,410 saplings planted in rwp region under Green ..

3 minutes ago

AC conducts raid at 'Walima'; FIR lodged on SOPs v ..

3 minutes ago

Ten local courts of Abbottabad sealed after employ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.