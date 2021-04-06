Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' Embassies in Some Countries

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Tuesday that it makes no sense to preserve Belarusian embassies in some of the foreign countries, as well as maintaining diplomatic staff numbers at the current level

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Tuesday that it makes no sense to preserve Belarusian embassies in some of the foreign countries, as well as maintaining diplomatic staff numbers at the current level.

"Our long-term experience shows that Belarusian diplomatic presence actually has no prospects in a number of countries.

Then why should we keep our embassies and spend our budgetary funds on their maintenance? What for do we need a full corps of diplomats who are in charge of some areas that have been put on hold, to put it mildly? In this case, we should be guided by the principle of reciprocity, as it was recently done with Poland and Lithuania," Lukashenko said at a meeting on optimizing the diplomatic missions network, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.