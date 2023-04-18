UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Holding Meeting With DPR's Pushilin In Minsk - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Lukashenko Holding Meeting With DPR's Pushilin in Minsk - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a meeting with Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), on Tuesday in Minsk, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to Belarus's state-run Belta news agency, Lukashenko said he would like to hear from Pushilin about the situation in the DPR and how Minsk can help Donetsk.

