Lukashenko Holds Another Phone Call With Putin On Sunday Morning - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had another telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday morning, the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader, reported.

The channel did not give further details about the conversation between the two leaders.

On Saturday, Lukashenko held two phone calls with Putin to discuss an attempted mutiny by the Wagner Group private military company in Russia.

