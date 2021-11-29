Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Military Security Issues

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a meeting on military security issues in the region on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a meeting on military security issues in the region on Monday.

"We have gathered today to discuss topical issues related to the national security of our country.

Look at the map, and any of you can imagine what is happening around Belarus. I want those present here to learn one thing: the situation around Belarus cannot be considered independently regardless of what is happening in the Black Sea basin, from issues related to Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries. We are a link in this common chain," Lukashenko told a meeting, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.