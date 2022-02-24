UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Holds Meeting With Military - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Ukrainian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold an urgent meeting with the military, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is linked to Lukashenko's press service, said on Thursday

"Lukashenko convenes an urgent meeting with the military. The meeting at the Palace of Independence will begin in an hour," the statement says.

>