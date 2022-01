Lukashenko Holds Phone Conversation with Putin, Pashinyan

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks on Friday, a Belarusian government-linked media outlet Pul Pervogo said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks on Friday, a Belarusian government-linked media outlet Pul Pervogo said.

Armenia is holding the rotating presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is airlifting thousands of peacekeepers to member state Kazakhstan in response to violent protests.