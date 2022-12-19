Lukashenko Hopes to Soon Constructively Discuss Security, Future World Order With Europe

Minsk and Moscow are open to dialogue with Europe, and expect that it will soon be possible to start constructive discussions with European countries on security issues and the future world order, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Minsk and Moscow are open to dialogue with Europe, and expect that it will soon be possible to start constructive discussions with European countries on security issues and the future world order, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Russia and Belarus... are open to dialogue with other states, including European ones. I hope that soon they will listen to the voice of reason and we will move on to a constructive discussion on both common security and the future world order," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk on Monday.