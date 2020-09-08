Lukashenko: If Belarus Falls, Russia Will Be Next

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) If Belarus "falls," Russia will be next, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday in an interview with Russian broadcasters.

Lukashenko said Russia should stay alert ahead of "certain political events."

"You know what we have come to with the Russian establishment and leadership? If Belarus falls today, Russia will be next," the president said, adding that the situation with protests was difficult.

"If you think that Russia is rich and can handle this, you are wrong," the Belarusian president said.

According to Lukashenko, he has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that "this is impossible to counter.

"

Belarus has seen numerous protests since August 9, when the presidential election was held. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko was re-elected with 80.1 percent. The opposition refused to recognize the results of the vote. In the first few days, the law enforcement quelled the protests using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, but then the police stopped using force. official data suggests more than 6,700 people were detained at the very beginning of the unrest. The Interior Ministry said hundreds were injured in the protests, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters were confirmed to have died.