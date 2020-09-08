Lukashenko: If I Fall, Belarus Will Fall

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the whole country will fall if he "falls."

"What supports me in this situation, and you probably know this, is that if Lukashenko falls, the whole system will fall, and so will Belarus," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian broadcasters.

The president was asked about the most important things for him at the moment.

"Maybe someone would lend it a strong shoulder to lean on. But in the immediate aftermath, it would be very difficult, and these law enforcement guys, and others who work with me ... What are they guilty of? And yet, they will be cut down, torn to pieces," the president added.