Lukashenko: I'm No Billionaire - Interview Extracts

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Lukashenko: I'm No Billionaire - Interview Extracts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian broadcasters that he did not have billions, but would not leave his country even if he did, one of the journalists, who were present at the interview, said Tuesday.

"You know this was said, 'I am not [ex-Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko, I am no millionaire, no billionaire. But even if I was, I would not have left Belarus'," a correspondent with the Pervy broadcaster, Anton Vernitsky, said.

